Capital One Hacker Convicted of 7 Federal Crimes

A former Amazon engineer has been convicted of seven federal crimes after she was caught stealing the personal data of over 100 million people. Following a seven-day trial and 10-hour deliberation by the jury, 36-year-old Paige A. Thompson was convicted on Friday(Opens in a new window) in the US District Court in Seattle of seven federal crimes including wire fraud, five counts of unauthorized access to a protected computer, and damaging a protected computer. “Ms. Thompson used her hacking skills to steal the personal information of more than 100 million people, and hijacked computer servers to mine cryptocurrency,” said US Attorney Nick Brown. “Far from being an ethical hacker trying to help companies with their computer security, she exploited mistakes to steal valuable data and sought to enrich herself.” Thompson was arrested in July 2019 when Capital One alerted the FBI to a hacking incident. After having previously worked as an engineer at Amazon, Thompson wrote a tool that scanned Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts for misconfigurations.

