Wave of Discord Hacks Is Making the Crypto Crash More Painful for Investors

Virtually every cryptocurrency has been crashing for at least a month—and it keeps getting worse. This has led to major cryptocurrency companies Crypto.com, Gemini, and Coinbase to lay off between 5 percent, 10 percent, and 18 percent of their staff, respectively. But there is one group that’s still thriving in the crypto world: Discord hackers. In the first two weeks of June alone, hackers have compromised dozens of Discord servers, seven of which occurred just in the last three days. One blockchain analyst tallied 41 hacks occurring between June 1-10, and the popular “Web 3 is going just great” project—which chronicles hacks, scams, lawsuits and other bad news in the world of crypto—counted several more recent breaches. (Motherboard confirmed a sample of 24 of these hacks.) Among the hacked Discords were popular NFT projects like the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mars Cats Voyage, Known Origin, and Homeless Friends. Even as cryptocurrencies crash and the money going around the whole ecosystem is slowing down, there’s still some to steal, which explains why hackers haven’t stopped during the so-called “crypto winter.”

