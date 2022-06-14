Technology

Metaverse and cybersecurity, what are the challenges for the future?

14 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

The growth of the metaverse emphasizes the need to address the cybersecurity challenges posed by this new multimedia environment. It is increasingly likely that the metaverse will be subject to cyberattacks that pose a real risk to both the companies that choose to be active in the metaverse and the users who access it. It is estimated that the metaverse will account for one percent of the global economy, which could reach USD8-13 trillion by 2030, according to investment bank Citi. Precisely because of this growth, it is increasingly likely that the metaverse will be subject to cyberattacks that pose a real risk to both the companies that decide to be active in the metaverse and the users who access it. The metaverse refers to a digital universe that is the result of multiple technological elements that include virtual reality and augmented reality. The idea is that within the metaverse users can access it through 3D viewers, and have “virtual” experiences. In fact, it is possible to create realistic avatars, for example through NFT, meet other users, or perform all those actions that we perform in a “disjointed” way on the Internet in a single platform, being able even to create a real estate market.

Full story : Metaverse and cybersecurity, what are the challenges for the future?

