Technology

Russia escalates threats against West in response to cyberattacks

10 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

A Russian official threatened the West on Thursday, asserting that a “direct military clash” could result if Western governments continue to mount cyberattacks against its infrastructure. “The militarization of the information space by the West and attempts to turn it into an arena of interstate confrontation, have greatly increased the threat of a direct military clash with unpredictable consequences,” the Russian foreign ministry’s head of international information security said Thursday in a statement first reported by Reuters. Russia’s housing ministry website was hacked over the weekend with traffic to it redirecting to a “Glory to Ukraine” sign. Reuters reported that the foreign ministry’s statement blamed figures in the United States and Ukraine for the attacks on its critical infrastructure. “Rest assured, Russia will not leave aggressive actions unanswered,” the Russian statement said. “All our steps will be measured, targeted, in accordance with our legislation and international law.”

Full story : Russia escalates threats against West in response to cyberattacks.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Global Drought Conditions and Food Security: Follow the Fertilizer

June 10, 2022

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years – Putin

June 10, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2