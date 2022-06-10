A Russian official threatened the West on Thursday, asserting that a “direct military clash” could result if Western governments continue to mount cyberattacks against its infrastructure. “The militarization of the information space by the West and attempts to turn it into an arena of interstate confrontation, have greatly increased the threat of a direct military clash with unpredictable consequences,” the Russian foreign ministry’s head of international information security said Thursday in a statement first reported by Reuters. Russia’s housing ministry website was hacked over the weekend with traffic to it redirecting to a “Glory to Ukraine” sign. Reuters reported that the foreign ministry’s statement blamed figures in the United States and Ukraine for the attacks on its critical infrastructure. “Rest assured, Russia will not leave aggressive actions unanswered,” the Russian statement said. “All our steps will be measured, targeted, in accordance with our legislation and international law.”

Full story : Russia escalates threats against West in response to cyberattacks.