Russian Cyberattack Hits Wales-Ukraine Football Broadcast

The broadcast of the Football World Cup 2022 qualifier game between Wales and Ukraine on Sunday was interrupted in Ukraine by a cyberattack that targeted OLL.TV, a Ukrainian online broadcasting platform. Victor Zhora, deputy head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, or the SSSCIP, stated in a press briefing that the traffic was rerouted to a Russian propaganda-based channel to spread disinformation among Ukrainians. “It’s one more attempt of Russians to spread propaganda and to interfere with Ukrainian medium and media to seed disinformation with the use of cyberattacks.” It is a misinformation warfare tactic employed by Russians, Zhora said. The SSSCIP, in a separate statement, reiterated Zhora’s sentiment and described these attempts at further destabilizing the situation in Ukraine as using PsyOps – or psychological warfare.

