Major DDoS attacks increasing after invasion of Ukraine

07 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Disruptive DDoS attacks against critical infrastructure and government targets have been increasingly prevalent since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Infosec experts have observed a surge in global DDoS activity in recent months. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) issued a warning about these types of attacks from Russian threat groups in April. From Russian supporters attacking the opposition to pro-Ukraine actors targeting Russia and its allies in retaliation, DDoS attacks have disrupted a growing number of networks across the world. The first attacks began in the weeks and days before the invasion was launched in late February, as government websites and financial institutions were hit with DDoS attacks by nation-state actors in Russia. NetBlocks, a global internet monitor, has kept track of service attacks on Ukraine’s internet over the last three months, identifying certain regions that have been heavily targeted and publishing the most significant outages.

