Yuga Labs Confirms Discord Server Hack; 200 ETH Worth of NFTs Stolen

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Discord server was hacked Saturday, with the attacker making off with 200 ETH ($360,000) worth of non-fungible tokens (NFT), according to Yuga Labs. The hack took place after the project’s community manager, Boris Vagner, had his Discord account compromised, which the attacker then used to post phishing links in both the official BAYC and its related metaverse project called Otherside’s Discord channels. News of the hack was first reported by Twitter user NFTherder, who also estimates 145 ETH (around $260,000) was stolen along with the NFTs, tracing the stolen funds back to four separate wallets. Yuga Labs later confirmed the exploit occurred in a tweet of its own, saying it is still actively investigating the incident. It did so 11 hours after NFTHerder’s tweet. Vagner ​​is also the manager of his brother, the Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist Richard Vagner, who co-founded an NFT fantasy football club called Spoiled Banana Society (SPS) with Boris. The attacker posted a phishing link in the SPS Discord channel, though the message was subsequently deleted, Richard said.

