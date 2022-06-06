Technology

Thefts, Fraud and Lawsuits at the World’s Biggest NFT Marketplace

06 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Chris Chapman used to own one of the most valuable commodities in the crypto world: a unique digital image of a spiky-haired ape dressed in a spacesuit. Mr. Chapman bought the nonfungible token last year, as a widely hyped series of digital collectibles called the Bored Ape Yacht Club became a phenomenon. In December, he listed his Bored Ape for sale on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, setting the price at about $1 million. Two months later, as he got ready to take his daughters to the zoo, OpenSea sent him a notification: The ape had been sold for roughly $300,000. A crypto scammer exploited a flaw in OpenSea’s system to buy the ape for significantly less than its worth, said Mr. Chapman, who runs a construction business in Texas. Last month, OpenSea offered him about $30,000 in compensation, he said, which he turned down in hopes of negotiating a larger payout. As OpenSea faces a backlash over stolen and plagiarized NFTs, executives acknowledge the problem and outline steps to improve trust, including hiring more staff

Full report : As OpenSea faces a backlash over stolen and plagiarized NFTs, executives acknowledge the problem and outline steps to improve trust, including hiring more staff.

