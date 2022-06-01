The metaverse: Tech game-changer or security nightmare?

Imagine this: Within the next 10 years, you’re in the metaverse and celebrating a successful business deal, but the joyful moment dissipates as it’s quickly becoming apparent that the avatar (person) was not who you thought it was. Reality sets in. You’ve just become the victim of a cybercrime. Your financial assets and confidential data have been stolen. What now? What measures can be taken to prevent this dire situation? These questions are part of the equation that must be solved for in the coming years. As technology advances, the world is increasingly becoming more dependent on data to function the simplest aspects of daily life, let alone complex business transactions. On the journey into the next frontier, we will transition from viewing data on a screen to being immersed in it. With an estimated CAGR of 43.3%, the metaverse’s market value of $48 billion in 2020 is expected to grow north of $800 billion by 2028.

