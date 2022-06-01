Technology

The metaverse: Tech game-changer or security nightmare?

01 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Imagine this: Within the next 10 years, you’re in the metaverse and celebrating a successful business deal, but the joyful moment dissipates as it’s quickly becoming apparent that the avatar (person) was not who you thought it was. Reality sets in. You’ve just become the victim of a cybercrime. Your financial assets and confidential data have been stolen. What now? What measures can be taken to prevent this dire situation? These questions are part of the equation that must be solved for in the coming years. As technology advances, the world is increasingly becoming more dependent on data to function the simplest aspects of daily life, let alone complex business transactions. On the journey into the next frontier, we will transition from viewing data on a screen to being immersed in it. With an estimated CAGR of 43.3%, the metaverse’s market value of $48 billion in 2020 is expected to grow north of $800 billion by 2028.

Read more : The metaverse: Tech game-changer or security nightmare?

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Taking The Next Step In Digital Transformation: Modernizing Cybersecurity

June 1, 2022

Four cryptocurrency cybersecurity risks and how to avoid them

June 1, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2