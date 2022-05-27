What Leaders Need To Know About Blockchain

If you’re anywhere near the tech or financial space, you’ve likely been hearing terms like DeFi, blockchain, and smart contracts more and more frequently. Ever since cryptocurrencies and other decentralized technologies came on the scene, they’ve been the subject of much speculation and debate among engineers and business leaders. Some tech thinkers suggest that blockchain is the future of our society—that it has the ability to revolutionize all our businesses and interactions. Others believe it’s just a fad that will fizzle out eventually. But many tech experts say that, while blockchain is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with, it’s too early to tell what its future will look like. In the early days of the internet, it would have been difficult to imagine the business models like social media and eCommerce that have evolved today. Similarly, it isn’t easy to know exactly what the blockchain ecosystem will ultimately look like, but in its early stages, it has a lot of potential for sustainable business models.

