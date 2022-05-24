Whistleblower claims DoKwon, Kanav Kariya and Sam Bankman-Fried were involved in Terra’s LUNA and UST collapse

Whistleblowers from the Terra community have made allegations that some of the most prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry, like FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried and Jump Crypto CEO Kanav Kariya, were responsible for TerraUSD’s (UST) colossal crash and de-peg. Whistleblowers in the Terra community have come forward with details of an insider deal that destroyed stablecoin UST’s peg. FatMan is an active member of the LUNAtic community and its governance groups. Following LUNA and UST’s crash which wiped out $39.1 billion in market value, FatMan came forward to criticize the workings of insiders involved in the collapse. Terra co-founder Do Kwon, Jump Crypto President Kanav Kariya, and FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried were some of the insiders named by FatMan. The community member told his Twitter followers that he had received tips from whistleblowers. FatMan accused Terra’s co-founder of paying Jump Capital a fixed fee of LUNA tokens every month to pay off their debt.

