Multiple NFT Projects Attacked After Commonly-Used “Mee6” Discord Bot Hacked

23 May 2022 OODA Analyst

A Discord bot widely used by NFT projects, most notably the very popular (and very recently breached) game Axie Infinity, was compromised leading to scam messages being passed to users. A hack of the “Mee6” bot used to moderate Discord channels led to scam messages being passed in these communities, with the hackers posing as one of the co-founders of the game in the case of the Axie Infinity incident. Along with Axie Infinity, the compromise of the Mee6 Discord bot led to spam messages in several other NFT services: the 9GAG-backed Memeland series, Nike-owned RTFKT and CLONEX, Phantom Network (PXN) and the Proof platform’s “Moonbirds” series. The Web3 infrastructure of CyberConnect, a social graph protocol, was also reportedly compromised via a Discord bot that began to pass malware links to users.

OODA Analyst

