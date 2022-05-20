Technology

Explosive DeFi: Where we are and where we’re heading

20 May 2022 OODA Analyst

The entire cryptocurrency space continues to evolve rapidly, having surpassed $3 trillion market capitalization for the first time in 2021. Further, global blockchain spending has surged 7 times over the past four years to an estimated $6.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to more than triple by 2024. That’s impressive given the seeds of the crypto industry were sowed with the launch of Bitcoin just over a decade ago. Today, we have come a long way with the blockchain industry growing beyond just peer-to-peer transactions, as different sectors such as NFTs, GameFi, metaverse, and decentralized finance (DeFi) have emerged. But none has attracted the attention of the traditional financial industry like DeFi. DeFi is an eclectic mix of blockchain technology, digital assets and financial services that seek to disintermediate finance. The market experienced explosive growth in 2020, which many even call the “Year of DeFi.” That said, it is still early in its maturation.

Full story : Explosive DeFi: Where we are and where we’re heading.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Bitcoin Miners Face Shrinking Profitability Amid Crypto Crash

May 20, 2022

Collapse of Luna cryptocurrency leads to $11 million exploit on Venus Protocol

May 20, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2