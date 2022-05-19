Cyberattacks and misinformation activity against Ukraine continues say security researchers

The cyber offensive against Ukraine continues with malware attacks and the spread of misinformation, according to security researchers. So far, Russian, pro-Russian, and Belarusian cyberattackers have employed the most comprehensive array of methods to achieve “tactical and strategic objectives, directly linked to the conflict itself,” according to research by security company Mandiant. However, the impact may be felt more broadly as hackers working for other countries, including China and Iran, are attempting to push their agendas forward. “While these operations have presented an outsized threat to Ukraine, they have also threatened the US and other Western countries,” the Mandiant researchers say. “As a result, we anticipate that such operations, including those involving cyber threat activity and potentially other disruptive and destructive attacks, will continue as the conflict progresses.” Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started, in January, the country and its government’s websites were subject to defacement and tampering, with Russian hackers accused of being behind the attack.

