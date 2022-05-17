Technology

Only DevSecOps can save the metaverse

17 May 2022 OODA Analyst

Defined as a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on enhancing social connections through conventional personal computing and virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, the metaverse was once a fringe concept that few thought much, if anything, about. But more recently it was thrust into the limelight when Facebook decided to rebrand as Meta, and now consumers have started dreaming about the potential of a completely digital universe you can experience from the comfort of your own home. While the metaverse is still years from being ready for everyday use, many of its parts are already here, with companies like Apple, Epic Games, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Roblox working hard to bring this virtual reality to life. But while most people default to visions of AR headsets or perhaps the superspeed chips that power today’s gaming consoles, there’s no question there will be a massive volume of software needed to design and host the metaverse, as well as an endless number of business use cases that will be developed to exploit it.

