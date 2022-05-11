Russian hackers ‘ramping up efforts’ after cyberattack shut down Ukraine internet connections, Musk warns

Russia carried out a cyberattack during the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine, cutting off from the internet thousands of modems throughout Europe, officials from the U.S., Great Britain, Canada, Estonia and the European Union announced Tuesday. SpaceX founder Elon Musk, whose Starlink satellites have helped ensure Ukrainians’ access to the internet amid Russia’s invasion, warned that Kremlin forces are “ramping up their efforts.” So far, “Starlink has resisted Russian cyberwar jamming & hacking attempts,” he added. Russian hackers attacked Viasat’s KA-SAT network in late February as Russian forces marched into Ukraine, the Western governments reported. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia launched the cyberattack to “disrupt Ukrainian command and control during the invasion, and those actions had spillover impacts into other European countries.”

