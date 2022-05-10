Technology

Russia’s RuTube knocked out for second day by Victory Day cyber attack

10 May 2022 OODA Analyst

RuTube, Russia’s answer to YouTube, was crippled for a second day on Tuesday by a cyber attack whose timing it linked to this week’s anniversary celebrations of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. Usually packed with video content, RuTube’s site is currently black, with a short message reading: “Attention! The site is undergoing technical work. The site was attacked. At the moment the situation is under control. User data has been saved.” The attack began on Monday, a major national holiday when Russia commemorated the Soviet victory over Adolf Hitler and President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech likening that struggle to the current war in Ukraine. “Someone really wanted to prevent RuTube from showing the Victory Day parade and celebratory fireworks,” RuTube said. “It is not a sin to remember the battles our guys won. The battle for RuTube continues.” It described the cyber attack as the worst in the site’s history.

Full story : Russia’s RuTube knocked out for second day by Victory Day cyber attack.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Purdue cybersecurity experts coached guardians of Ukrainian critical infrastructure

May 11, 2022

Russian hackers ‘ramping up efforts’ after cyberattack shut down Ukraine internet connections, Musk warns

May 11, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2