The last thing anyone wants is to somehow lose their cryptocurrency when it could be prevented. This can happen through crypto being stolen while left in an exchange; such a loss could be potentially costly, and you may never see the digital money again. The truth is that although exchanges often present themselves as secure and safe, many of them are not. They can be unpredictable, and losing your crypto isn’t the sort of thing you’d want to leave up to chance. There are a number of reasons why exchanges can be risky places to leave cryptocurrency. The biggest of them all is that exchanges are huge targets for cyber attacks. If successful, hackers have access to a huge amount of money, making it well worth their while. You don’t want your crypto to be subject to these sorts of attacks. Poorly secured exchanges with vulnerabilities on their end can lead to greater chances of your crypto being stolen.

Read more : Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Leave Your Cryptocurrency In An Exchange.