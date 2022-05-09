Costa Rica declares national emergency after Conti ransomware attacks

The Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves has declared a national emergency following cyber attacks from Conti ransomware group on multiple government bodies. BleepingComputer also observed Conti published most of the 672 GB dump that appears to contain data belonging to the Costa Rican government agencies. The declaration was signed into law by Chaves on Sunday, May 8th, the same day as the economist and former Minister of Finance effectively became the country’s 49th and current president. On Sunday, May 8th, the newly elected Costa Rican President Chaves declared a national emergency citing ongoing Conti ransomware attacks as the reason. Conti ransomware had originally claimed ransomware attack against Costa Rican government entities last month. The country’s public health agency Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) had earlier stated that “a perimeter security review is being carried out on the Conti Ransomware, to verify and prevent possible attacks at the CCSS level.”

