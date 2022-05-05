Technology

Here’s how Google is protecting Ukrainian infrastructure and people from state-sponsored cyber attacks

05 May 2022 OODA Analyst

Cybersecurity researchers have been warning us that the war in Ukraine is driving an increase in cyberattacks. And according to Google’s threat analysis group, that’s what’s happened over the past few weeks, with government-backed actors from countries like Russia, North Korea, China, and Iran all reportedly targeting critical infrastructure with previously recognized attack types. Thankfully, Google’s also doing something about it. Back in March, Google warned us all that state-sponsored hackers from China had started targeting Ukraine. Almost immediately, it began shoring up security measures, documenting its efforts to keep customers safe. More recently, on April 20th, the CISA issued an alert in partnership with cybersecurity authorities from other governmental agencies regarding multiple Russian-state-backed attack types and groups, warning everyone to keep an eye out for them. These are groups and attacks with fanciful names like “Berserk Bear,” “Cozy Bear,” “Fancy bear” (spoiler, there are a lot of bears here), “Mummy Spider,” and “Wizard Spider,” among others. The agency offered Mitigation approaches for the reported attacks and groups, together with general cybersecurity advice — “what to do if your company gets hacked as part of this and how to prevent it,” basically.

