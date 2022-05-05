Technology

Cronos DeFi Project MM.Finance Suffers $2M Exploit

05 May 2022 OODA Analyst

The biggest decentralized exchange on Cronos has been hacked. MM.Finance, an ecosystem of DeFi applications and the biggest decentralized exchange on the Cronos blockchain, has suffered a $2 million frontend attack. The project reported the incident late Thursday after the attacker breached the app’s frontend and started moving funds to their address. “We have verified and theres a frontend breach. Please do not perform any transactions or your funds will be sent to the exploiter wallet. We will be disabling the frontend ASAP,” MM.Finance tweeted. According to a post-mortem report published by the project earlier today, the attacker leveraged a DNS vulnerability to modify the router contract address in the project’s hosted files and injected a malicious contract address into the project website’s frontend. The malicious contract then diverted the funds to the attacker’s wallet when anyone tried to make a swap, add, or remove liquidity on MM. Finance’s decentralized exchange.

