Crypto Cons: Scammers Make a Killing off War in Ukraine

04 May 2022 OODA Analyst

The war in Ukraine is a global tragedy that has taken thousands of lives, with no end in sight. But for various groups of high-tech scammers, the grisly conflict has been a goldmine. With over $900 million raised by Ukraine and Ukrainian charities since Russia’s February 24 invasion began, fraudsters from around the world have been looking hungrily at the money flowing in. They want to get their hands on it, and they have been doing their best to do just that. Digital identity theft, widespread fraudulent email campaigns, and clever cryptocurrency cash grabs have fooled thousands of people around the world into giving their hard-earned money to con artists, convinced they were aiding Ukraine’s efforts against Russia. First, there are the predictable scams: fake pages on social media pretending to be the Red Cross and other legitimate aid organizations, routine malicious spam and phishing cons, as well as the hacking and cloning of legitimate fundraising accounts on Twitter and Instagram to redirect funds to fraudsters.

