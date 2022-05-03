Three Looming Questions We Need To Answer Before The Metaverse Becomes Reality

As the CTO of a cybersecurity company, people often assume I obsess over all the bad things that could happen online. In reality, I’m a stubborn optimist. Particularly when it comes to technology, my default is to think about the positive implications of new developments before I think about the negative ones. And that’s why I remain optimistic about the metaverse. As a technologist, the metaverse is a thrilling concept. To experience a persistent 3-D world with those around me (and those not around me) is the stuff of science fiction, and I can’t wait for that vision to be realized. But as I’ve written in the past, that excitement is tempered by concerns about the social implications. Will the metaverse connect us or divide us? Will we be able to tell what’s real from what’s not? Using the lessons we’ve learned over the past decades, I believe we can do better this time—to avoid the pitfalls of the internet and social media—to build the metaverse with safety and security in mind from the outset.

