Responding to Risks From the Russia-Ukraine Wa

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, companies around the world are increasingly concerned with the growing threat of potential cyberattacks and retaliation. In recent weeks, Russian actors have launched an unprecedented number of cyberattacks to spread misinformation and disrupt and destroy critical infrastructure. Wiper malware hit a number of Ukrainian banking systems while various Ukrainian government agency websites were either defaced or taken offline entirely. Although many of these cyberattacks have been targeted at Ukrainian institutions, the global security community has already taken note of the increased risk of cyberthreats originating from the conflict region—and teams are on high alert. As economic sanctions against Russia set in and weaken the Russian economy, it is likely that Russian cyberattacks will increase and both be motivated by economic gain—such as ransomware, business email compromise and spear phishing— and by retaliation. In late February, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued their “Shields Up” advisory, warning businesses to prepare for potentially disruptive cybersecurity activity in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

