Remote Work Is On The Rise: Is Your Cybersecurity Plan Ready?

The pandemic accelerated a trend we already saw in the workplace: the rise of remote work and the need for work-from-anywhere policies. The increased flexibility has been great for many workers, but it’s also hastened the need for advancements in cybersecurity. According to the results of a 2021 IBM study, the average cost of a data breach increased 10% from 2020 to 2021, the highest single-year increase in the last seven years. For breaches in which remote work was a factor, the average cost was $1.07 million higher. Now that the office is multiple locations, including living rooms and coffee shops, companies must expand their cybersecurity strategy beyond the traditional perimeter. Here’s where cybersecurity mesh architecture can help. First, let’s discuss the previous security standard: the walled security perimeter, which creates a safe area where all the servers, phones, routers and assets live. Employees come to work, log on to the network and stay within a safe perimeter.

