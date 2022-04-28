U.S. Intel, Google Warn of Cyberattacks from China, Russia, North Korea

Within the last month, intelligence agencies, President Joe Biden, and large companies like Google have all issued the same warning — sounding alarms on the growing threat of cyber attacks coming from foreign governments. “The biggest threat we face as a country from a counterintelligence perspective is from the People’s Republic of China, and especially the Chinese Communist Party,” Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray told 60 Minutes on Sunday. “They are targeting our innovation, our trade secrets, and our intellectual property on a scale that is unprecedented in history,” he added. Last month, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence published its 2022 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community. The report provides specific details on the threats each of these countries poses to domestic cybersecurity. While cyber-attacks from Iran are mainly retaliatory or targeted against Israel, a U.S. ally, attacks coming from Russia are actively aimed at disabling critical infrastructure and manipulating communications organizations, according to the report.

