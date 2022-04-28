Technology

Binance Blocks Accounts Tied to Relatives of Kremlin Officials

28 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Binance Holdings Ltd. has shuttered several accounts linked to relatives of senior Kremlin officials amid a wave of international sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume said Polina Kovaleva, the stepdaughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Elizaveta Peskova, the daughter of President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, were among those blocked over the past two months.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

