Binance Blocks Accounts Tied to Relatives of Kremlin Officials

Binance Holdings Ltd. has shuttered several accounts linked to relatives of senior Kremlin officials amid a wave of international sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume said Polina Kovaleva, the stepdaughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Elizaveta Peskova, the daughter of President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, were among those blocked over the past two months.

