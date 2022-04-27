Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said Tuesday it has` launched a card for users from Ukraine who have fled their country because of Russia’s invasion, saying blockchain-based currency is an efficient vehicle for meeting emergency financial needs. The free Binance Refugee Crypto Card is for all current and new Binance users from Ukraine who’ve been forced to move to European Environment Agency countries because of the war launched by Russia in late February. The EEA has 32 member countries and is an agency of the European Union. Displaced Ukrainians can use the card to make or receive crypto payments and make purchases at EEA retailers that accept card payments, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange said in a statement. “At such a difficult time for Ukraine, it’s clear that cryptocurrencies are useful as they offer a fast, cheap and secure way of transferring funds to help people with their urgent financial needs,” Helen Hai, head of Binance Charity, said in the statement.

Read more : Binance is launching a crypto payments card for Ukrainians fleeing their country during Russia’s invasion.