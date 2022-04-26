Technology

How North Korea’s crypto hackers are funding Kim’s missile habit

26 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed last night to ramp up his country’s nuclear arsenal. Such weapons don’t come cheap, especially for a state targeted by stringent sanctions and with a stagnating economy. So where does the money actually come from? Kim Jong-un appears to be using cyberspace – and stolen cryptocurrency – to pay for his expensive habit. Pyongyang’s global army of hackers are often labeled as technologically backward. The reality is rather different. Unfortunately for the country’s victims in the West, Kim’s cyber crooks are as sophisticated as they come. A UN report earlier this year concluded that the country has used stolen cryptocurrency to fund its weapons programs. But this spotlight has done little to persuade the country to change its ways; in the months since North Korea has simply doubled down on this lucrative approach. The state has a dedicated clandestine cyberwarfare agency, the Cyber Warfare Guidance Unit, informally known as Bureau 121. Running nearly all of its internet through China, one of the North’s most notorious state-run hacking syndicates, known as the Lazarus Group, has increased the sophistication of its operations with time, netting nearly $2 billion (£1.5 billion) from its cryptocurrency endeavors.

Full story : How North Korea’s crypto hackers are funding Kim’s missile habit.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Nation-state Hackers Target Journalists with Goldbackdoor Malware

April 26, 2022

Kim Jong Un vows full speed ahead for North Korea’s nuclear program, as he flaunts ICBM missiles

April 26, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2