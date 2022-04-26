A bunch of Bored Apes were stolen again, but don’t blame Web3 for it

It’s happened again. Scammers struck the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) universe and stole some tokens. But, don’t worry, you can’t blame web3 for it. Nope. Not at all. Hackers used good old web 2.0’s trick of hacking the project’s Instagram, and luring people to click on unsolicited links. Here’s what happened: after BAYC’s account was hacked, attackers posted a message about claiming land on the project’s metaverse through an airdrop. It asked people to connect their MetaMask (or any other equivalent cryptocurrency wallet), to claim the land. However, it was just a trick to steal NFTs. The BAYC twitter account posted a warning about this, but, by that time, there hackers were successfully able to siphon off a number of NFTs. Although tough to verify, some posts on Twitter claimed the attacker was able to steal hundreds of NFTs. Later, a BAYC co-founder clarified that four Bored Ape, six Mutant Ape, and three Bored Ape Kennel NFTs were stolen in the phishing scam. The combined value of all of these? Well, that was estimated to be $2.4 million.

