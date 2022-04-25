Technology

NY State Senator’s Bill Builds Legal Framework to Prosecute Crypto Crimes

25 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Kevin Thomas, a New York state senator, has introduced a new bill amendment that would establish some offenses related to rug pulls and other frauds with virtual tokens as official crimes, a report says. The bill, SB S8839, would call for defining, penalizing and criminalizing frauds targeted at developers and projects that would defraud crypto investors. The bill, aligning with the spirit of the blockchain and fighting fraud, would provide prosecutors a clear framework against various crypto crimes. The bill would reportedly add a law amendment applying rug-pull charges to developers selling over 10% of the tokens within five years of the date of the last sale of the tokens. The bill targets private key fraud, which means disclosing or misusing another person’s private keys without their consent beforehand. The bill would reportedly also work on charging developers with fraudulent failure to disclose an interest in digital tokens if they don’t disclose personal crypto holdings on their website openly on the landing pages.

Full story : NY State Senator’s Bill Builds Legal Framework to Prosecute Crypto Crimes.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

US crypto miner Compass selling $30 million of equipment in Russia to avoid sanctions: report

April 26, 2022

A bunch of Bored Apes were stolen again, but don’t blame Web3 for it

April 26, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2