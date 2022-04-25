4 questions every CISO should be asking about the metaverse

15 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The metaverse is coming — and it’ll be here sooner than you might think. Gartner forecasts that by 2026, a quarter of people will spend at least an hour a day in the metaverse. This is great news for businesses, as it will unlock new business models and ways of working that will add value in ways we can only guess at now. As Accenture puts it, the metaverse “will transform how businesses interact with customers, how work is done, what products and services companies offer, how they make and distribute them and how they operate their organizations.” However, from an enterprise security perspective, the metaverse presents a host of challenges. Most businesses today struggle with securing the data and infrastructure they already have. In the multidimensional world of the metaverse, this will become exponentially more difficult.The metaverse is still a moving target. Today, we are more or less at a similar stage in its development lifecycle as we were in the early 1990s for the internet. But unlike in the ’90s, today we have a much better idea of the sort of threats that can emerge in powerful digital ecosystems, which means we can be much better prepared for what comes next.

