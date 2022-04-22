Ukraine’s national post service said some of its systems went offline Friday because of a cyberattack following the much-publicized sale of stamps depicting a Ukrainian soldier giving the middle finger to the Russian warship Moskva, which sank last week. Director General Ihor Smilianskyi said that Ukrposhta, the postal service, had been hit by a distributed denial-of-service attack Friday that pulled the online shop and other systems temporarily offline, according to Reuters. Ukrposhta is working with internet providers to restore service, Smilianskyi said, but didn’t name suspects who may have launched the cyberattack. The targeting of the post office comes just after Ukrposhta launched sales of a new stamp last week showing a soldier making the crude gesture to the Moskva Russian cruiser, a reference to an encounter between the two countries at Snake Island that went viral in the early days of the invasion.

Full story : Ukraine Postal Service Hit With Cyberattack After Selling Viral Anti-Russia Stamps.