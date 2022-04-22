Binance Recovers $5.8M Linked to Axie Infinity Hack

Crypto exchange Binance has recovered a small fraction of the $622 million stolen from Sky Mavis’s Ethereum sidechain Ronin last month, according to a tweet by exchange CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao early this morning. Sky Mavis is the developer team behind the popular play-to-earn crypto game Axie Infinity. Zhao tweeted that the North Korean hacking group responsible for the theft began channeling some of the loot on the exchange across “over 86 accounts” and that “$5.8M has been recovered.” Just last week, following a tip from the FBI, the U.S. Treasury added the attacker’s Ethereum wallet to its sanctions list. The wallet, named “Ronin Bridge Exploiter” on Etherscan, had been connected to North Korea hacking group Lazarus, an organization that the FBI describes as “state-sponsored.”

