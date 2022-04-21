Technology

Transaction Monitoring And Risk Mitigation Strategies For Global Supply Chains

21 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Between export bans and the numerous entities and individuals now restricted from transacting in the global economy, organizations worldwide must evaluate the legal, reputational, and cybersecurity impacts on their supply chain. How can companies navigate the current landscape and mitigate their supply chain and cyber risks? Sanctions against Russia continue to evolve rapidly, as governments across the globe coordinate to impose a wide range of Russia-related sanctions measures, including asset freezes, financial or economic prohibitions, trade requirements, and export controls. Beyond growing regulatory prohibitions regarding Russia, companies are self-sanctioning and voluntarily withdrawing operations or investments from Russia. These multilateral efforts include the European Commission’s “Freeze and Seize Taskforce,” announced on 17 March, which formalizes what for two decades has been a shared responsibility between the European Commission and the European Union (EU) member states.

Read more : Transaction Monitoring And Risk Mitigation Strategies For Global Supply Chains.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Crypto exchange Binance deactivating accounts in Russia

April 21, 2022

West warns of Russian cyber-attacks as concerns rise over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

April 21, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2