Cyberattacks On Russian Targets Jumped 5X After Invasion Of Ukraine

20 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Russia is now the most-attacked country in the world and Russian citizens, who make up less than 2% of the global population, now constitute almost a fifth of all cyberattack victims. In fact, five times more Russian accounts were breached in March than in January as cyberattacks have ramped up significantly in 2022. Why? Anonymous declared “war” on Russia on February 24th, the same day Russia invaded Ukraine in a “special military operation.” The data is from cybersecurity company SurfShark, which provides VPN (virtual private network) and antivirus solutions. The increase in attacks on Russia in response to its invasion of neighboring Ukraine have caused a sharp disconnect in breach statistics. While the U.S., Canada, and many other countries showed fewer successful attacks and saw cybersecurity attacks dip 58% quarter over quarter, attacks on Russia are sharply up with 136% more email accounts breached.

