Crypto-related phishing and how to avoid it

20 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

In this video for Help Net Security, Michael Aminov, Chief Architect at Perception Point, talks about a recent Binance impersonation attack and, more broadly, the ongoing threat landscape impacting the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrencies aren’t new, but they have become more mainstream: their use has increased significantly thanks to DeFi, gaming, NFTs, etc. In fact, according to some analysts, the industry is expected to triple in the upcoming years. This quick growth and adoption attracts criminals that are targeting crypto platforms and their users, to steal their credentials and financial assets. There has also been an increase of around 600% of crypto-related phishing attacks since the beginning of this year.

Watch Video : Crypto-related phishing and how to avoid it.

