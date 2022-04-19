IMF Warns of Crypto Mining as Possible Dodge on Russia Sanctions

Countries such as Russia and Iran may eventually use cryptocurrency mining to evade sanctions, the International Monetary Fund warned in a report. There’s a risk that sanctioned nations will leverage their energy resources — which can’t be exported — to power mining, an energy-intensive process of validating coin transactions, the IMF said. By expanding their mining operations, governments could also generate revenue directly from transactions fees.

