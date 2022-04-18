Metaverse obstacles: Privacy and security

A third (33 percent) of developers believe data privacy and security are the biggest hurdles the metaverse has to overcome. This is according to a new study from Agora, which polled 300 developers to gain further insight into their thoughts and perceptions as it relates to the current state of metaverse and what the future holds. The metaverse has been labeled as game-changing by many experts across a wide range of industries and for developers, allowing for the development of new communities and the ability to better connect with users. Gaming and entertainment have the opportunity to benefit most from the metaverse. When asked which industry will benefit the most or experience the greatest positive impact from the metaverse, the developers who were surveyed put gaming and entertainment at the top, with 26 percent each. Emerging technology is allowing for better social experiences in the metaverse, thanks in large part to advancements in extended reality, or XR.

