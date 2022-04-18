Technology

Metaverse obstacles: Privacy and security

18 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

A third (33 percent) of developers believe data privacy and security are the biggest hurdles the metaverse has to overcome. This is according to a new study from Agora, which polled 300 developers to gain further insight into their thoughts and perceptions as it relates to the current state of metaverse and what the future holds. The metaverse has been labeled as game-changing by many experts across a wide range of industries and for developers, allowing for the development of new communities and the ability to better connect with users. Gaming and entertainment have the opportunity to benefit most from the metaverse. When asked which industry will benefit the most or experience the greatest positive impact from the metaverse, the developers who were surveyed put gaming and entertainment at the top, with 26 percent each. Emerging technology is allowing for better social experiences in the metaverse, thanks in large part to advancements in extended reality, or XR.

Read more : Metaverse obstacles: Privacy and security.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

NATO Cyber Game Tests Defenses Amid War in Ukraine

April 19, 2022

TraderTraitor: North Korean State-Sponsored APT Targets Blockchain Companies

April 19, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2