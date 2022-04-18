Technology

Currency.com Confirms ‘Failed’ Russian Cyberattack Attempt

Currency.com confirmed that the crypto trading platform suffered a massive cyberattack attempt after it suspended its operations in Russia last week. The platform suffered a failed distributed ‘denial of service’ (DDoS) cyber-attack last Tuesday, it said in a press release shared with Finance Magnates. In addition, it stressed that the attack was unsuccessful and that all customer accounts and data are safe. In a DDoS attack, the hackers bombard a platform with multiple requests for its services, thus crashing its infrastructure. Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian hackers targeted the country’s defense ministry and finance sector with DDoS attacks.
“Currency.com has identified security as a big concern for investors when choosing a trading platform ,” said Currency.com’s billionaire Founder, Viktor Prokopenya.

