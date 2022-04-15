U.S. offers $5 million for info on North Korean cyber operators

The State Department announced Friday that it is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about North Korean digital operations that help keep the regime afloat and fund its weapons programs. The department’s Rewards for Justice program will issue the money for “information on those who seek to undermine cybersecurity, including financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges around the world” for Pyongyang’s benefit. Foggy Bottom will also pay up for details about anyone who “knowingly engages in significant activities undermining cybersecurity through the use of computer networks or systems against foreign persons, governments, or other entities” on behalf of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s government, the department said. The money offer comes the day after the FBI blamed the North Korean state-backed hacking group Lazarus for a hack of the popular DeFi platform Ronin Network that netted hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Ethereum — a technology platform associated with a kind of cryptocurrency — making it one the biggest cryptocurrency heists ever.

