North Korea Is Targeting Entire Crypto Space, Top VC Warns

Arthur Cheong has said that North Korea-linked hackers likely have the entire crypto space mapped out and scrutinized for potential vulnerabilities. DeFiance Capital founder Arthur Cheong has said that North Korea’s state-sponsored hackers have likely already penetrated all corners of the crypto industry and know precisely the kind of attacks to steal users’ funds. Arthur Cheong thinks that North Korea is actively trying to harm the crypto industry. In a Friday tweet storm, the DeFiance Capital founder said that his research and conversations with leading cyber security experts have led him to believe that North Korea’s state-sponsored cybercrime organization BlueNorOff is “running an organized campaign to target all the prominent organizations in the crypto space.”

