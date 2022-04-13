War in Ukraine: Responding to supply chain disruption

The effects of war on the citizens of Ukraine have been immediate and horrific. As companies around the world seek to help in any way they can, they’re also trying to understand the likely secondary impact of the Russian invasion on their employees, customers, operations, and supply chain. Executive teams have struggled with a succession of supply chain disruptions over the past decade, from the earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan in 2011 to Covid-19. The pandemic revealed many lingering vulnerabilities in global supply chains, prompting many multinationals to rethink their supply chain strategy. But regardless of how much they learned during the pandemic and other pivotal episodes in recent history, few companies have a clear idea of how the war in Ukraine—one of the most dangerous and unpredictable developments since the Second World War—will affect their supply chain and for how long. Nor do the questions stop at, “How do we keep serving our customers?” There’s also the cost of maintaining continuity and the impact on sustainability efforts.

