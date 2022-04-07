Russian Cyberattacks Increase on Ukraine’s Critical Infrastructure: Report

Cyberattacks from Russia continued to increase in late March, mostly through attempts to gather information from, and spread malware to, Ukrainian critical infrastructure, Ukraine cyber officials said. The same group of Russia-linked hackers that targeted local government agencies in Ukraine with compromised emails also sent malicious emails to Latvian authorities, said Victor Zhora, deputy chief of Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection, speaking with reporters on Tuesday. Recent attacks aimed to disrupt critical services but didn’t cause serious damage, he added. Between March 23 and March 29, 65 cyberattacks occurred on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, which was five times more than in the previous week, the SSSCIP said in its latest report on cyber activity during the war. State and local authorities, Ukraine’s security and defense sector, financial companies, telecoms and energy were the most targeted sectors, the agency said.

