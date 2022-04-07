Technology

Chinese hackers launch cyberattacks against Ukraine amid war

07 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Hacker groups believed linked to China have launched cyberattacks against Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, according to U.S. security companies. The groups may be trying to gather information on Ukrainian refugees, including the families of Ukrainian dignitaries. Experts say it is still unclear whether the groups support Russia. On March 22, CERT-UA — Ukraine’s cyber defense unit — issued a warning about cyberattacks on the country’s police agencies. According to the unit, email containing malware was sent throughout the country calling for the storage of videos documenting damage to civilians at the hands of Russian forces. Malware is malicious software that hackers often use. U.S. security company SentinelOne identified one of the hacker groups as Scarab, which is allegedly linked to the Chinese government, and conducted a follow-up investigation. The email may have been created on a computer using the Chinese language, according to SentinelOne.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

