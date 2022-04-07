Hacker groups believed linked to China have launched cyberattacks against Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, according to U.S. security companies. The groups may be trying to gather information on Ukrainian refugees, including the families of Ukrainian dignitaries. Experts say it is still unclear whether the groups support Russia. On March 22, CERT-UA — Ukraine’s cyber defense unit — issued a warning about cyberattacks on the country’s police agencies. According to the unit, email containing malware was sent throughout the country calling for the storage of videos documenting damage to civilians at the hands of Russian forces. Malware is malicious software that hackers often use. U.S. security company SentinelOne identified one of the hacker groups as Scarab, which is allegedly linked to the Chinese government, and conducted a follow-up investigation. The email may have been created on a computer using the Chinese language, according to SentinelOne.

Full story : Chinese hackers launch cyberattacks against Ukraine amid war.