My recent conversations with the supply chain practitioners are dominated by supply chain risk — specifically geopolitical risks in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Even companies that serve markets and rely on supply chains that are not directly affected by the conflict are starting to feel the effects of the war. Some may have believed themselves to be immune at one point, but now their perspective is shifting. As an example, a major retailer whose market presence is in the Americas realized that several of their shipments that originate in China pass through Russia to make their way to the west and are now subject to shipment backlogs. Let us dive deeper into how supply chains are getting disrupted. Then I will also make specific recommendations for organizations to tackle these disruptions.

5 Steps to Address the Rising Geopolitical Risks to Your Supply Chain