Supply Chain Crisis Worsens As Russia’s War Against Ukraine Continues

As Russia’s war against Ukraine escalates and sanctions by the U.S. and other countries intensify, so does their impact on supply chains around the world. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an invasion of the global supply chain,” according to Jennifer Bisceglie, founder and CEO of Interos, a supply chain risk management company. She said her firm’s data shows that nearly 300,000 companies in the U.S. and Europe “have suppliers in Russia and Ukraine, putting their national economies at risk. That’s how interconnected the world is today.” Bisceglie observed that “We are experiencing the biggest shift in supply chains since the era of globalization began—perpetual disruption is the new normal. Now and in the future, continuous real-time monitoring of every tier of [the] supply chain will be the norm to help companies get ahead of the next crisis. Additionally, leaders will need to look at investing in new strategies for alternative sourcing which may include a blend of regional and global supply partners.

