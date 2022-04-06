Technology

Supply Chain Crisis Worsens As Russia’s War Against Ukraine Continues

06 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

As Russia’s war against Ukraine escalates and sanctions by the U.S. and other countries intensify, so does their impact on supply chains around the world. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an invasion of the global supply chain,” according to Jennifer Bisceglie, founder and CEO of Interos, a supply chain risk management company. She said her firm’s data shows that nearly 300,000 companies in the U.S. and Europe “have suppliers in Russia and Ukraine, putting their national economies at risk. That’s how interconnected the world is today.” Bisceglie observed that “We are experiencing the biggest shift in supply chains since the era of globalization began—perpetual disruption is the new normal. Now and in the future, continuous real-time monitoring of every tier of [the] supply chain will be the norm to help companies get ahead of the next crisis. Additionally, leaders will need to look at investing in new strategies for alternative sourcing which may include a blend of regional and global supply partners.

Full story : Supply Chain Crisis Worsens As Russia’s War Against Ukraine Continues.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Binance CEO says Russia cannot use crypto to evade sanctions

April 6, 2022

U.S. imposes sanctions on Russian darknet market and crypto exchange

April 6, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2