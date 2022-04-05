On Feb. 24, the Russian invasion of Ukraine escalated with the use of conventional warfare, but coordinated cyber conflict has been underway in the region for much longer. In 2014, Ukraine’s Central Election Commission was targeted by threat actors. In December 2015, an attack on the power grid plunged parts of the country into darkness. In June 2017, an attack on tax preparation software in Ukraine using malware dubbed “NotPetya” affected organizations including banks, newspapers, and even radiation monitoring systems at Chernobyl. The effects of NotPetya were not limited to organizations in Ukraine, however, and several global companies faced billions of dollars of impacts. Most recently, significant threats have emerged since Russia invaded Ukraine. This includes high volumes of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks; increased malware activity, such as data wiping; targeted and persistent phishing attacks; and disinformation campaigns via SMS messages to induce panic.

Full story : How to Prepare for Cyber Threats During the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.