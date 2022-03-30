NCSC: Time to Rethink Russian Supply Chain Risks

One of the UK’s top security agencies has urged the public sector, critical infrastructures (CNI) and other organizations to reconsider the potential risks associated with any “Russian-controlled” parts of their supply chain. Ian Levy, technical director of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said there’s no evidence to suggest that the Russian state is about to force commercial providers to damage UK interests. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening or won’t at some point in the future, he added. “Russian law already contains legal obligations on companies to assist the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), and the pressure to do so may increase in a time of war. We also have hacktivists on each side, further complicating matters, so the overall risk has materially changed,” Levy argued. “The war has proven many widely held beliefs wrong and the situation remains highly unpredictable. In our view, it would be prudent to plan for the possibility that this could happen. In times of such uncertainty, the best approach is to make sure your systems are as resilient as you can reasonably make them.”

