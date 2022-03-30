Technology

FBI says Russian hackers scanning U.S. energy systems and pose ‘current’ threat

30 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

Russian hackers have been scanning the systems of energy companies and other critical infrastructure in the United States, and state-sponsored hacking by Russia presents a “current” threat to American national security, a top FBI official told lawmakers on Tuesday. “The threat from Russia in a criminal sense, in the nation state sense, is very, very real – and current,” said Bryan Vorndran, an assistant director in the FBI’s cyber division, during a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel. In the weeks since Russia’s unprovoked attack against Ukraine, the White House and the Justice Department have been warning U.S. companies about intelligence suggesting that Russia has been taking early steps toward possibly launching cyberattacks. Vorndran told lawmakers that “instances of Russian scanning” networks in the U.S. energy sector have increased recently, and he said such activity represents a “reconnaissance phase” by Russia to try and understand a company’s defenses and whether it has vulnerabilities that could be exploited.

Full story : FBI says Russian hackers scanning U.S. energy systems and pose ‘current’ threat.

